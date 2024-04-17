Celtics Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule After Dominant Regular Season

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced their schedule for the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics still didn’t know their opponent — they’re awaiting the results of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament — and many game times were yet to be determined. But we know Boston’s game dates for Round 1.

Here’s the Celtics’ full first-round schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. at Boston

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m. at Boston

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m. at TBD

Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD at TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD at Boston

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD at TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD at Boston

*If necessary

The Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks or Chicago Bulls, depending on the results of the Play-In Tournament.

Boston clearly has its sights on a deep playoff run, though. The C’s posted an NBA-best 64-18 record during the regular season and seemingly have the talent necessary to raise Banner 18 at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continued to lead the way for the Celtics, who bolstered their roster over the offseason by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Throw in the likes of Derrick White and Al Horford, among others, and it’s easy to see why Boston is the betting favorite to win the title.