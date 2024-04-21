BOSTON — The Celtics picked apart the Heat with a 114-94 Game 1 victory in the first round of the NBA playoffs Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

With the win, Boston struck first and took a 1-0 series lead over Miami.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With the bright playoff lights shining on Boston’s parquet, the Celtics did everything they failed to do in Game 7 of last season’s Eastern Conference finals battle with Miami.

The Heat took the floor shorthanded, missing Jimmy Butler and giving the Celtics a gift of which they relished every moment. Boston, fresh off a game-less week of rigorous practices, got right back to work and wasn’t impacted by the mini-break at all.

Boston was in attack mode from the opening tip, lighting the fuse that sparked a first-quarter 14-0 run. Jaylen Brown spread the energy, blowing by Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. for a rally-extending dunk, and the defense left the Heat desperately on the hunt for scoring. Miami relied on poor looks, which resulted in a 6-1 block differential dominated by Boston. The visitors weren’t prepared to make up for its lackluster scoring on the defensive end either.

As soon as the Celtics recognized an already-defeated Heat squad failing to look competitive, they charged at the margins that head coach Joe Mazzulla routinely preaches: rebounds, turnovers, second-chances points, etc. That put Miami in a divot that no sideline speech from Erik Spoelstra could reverse. The Heat were doomed for an ugly finish and nothing could prevent it.

“Beat the Heat,” chants rained down as Miami had nothing in its playbook for the Celtics. The Heat have plenty to work on heading into Game 2.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum notched a triple-double, scoring 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. Tatum was cold from three, shooting 1-of-7 but attacked the interior to remain active in the scoring department.

— Miami’s Bam Adebayo tried to guide a fight of some sort, scoring 18 points with six rebounds and three assists for the Heat.

— Kristaps Porzingis’ Celtics playoff debut was a success. The 28-year-old finished a plus-17, scoring 18 points with four rebounds and two blocks.

UP NEXT

Boston and Miami return for Game 2 on Wednesday night as the Celtics seek a 2-0 series edge. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.