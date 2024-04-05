It’s been a season of milestones for Brad Marchand, and on Thursday, the Bruins captain continued to add more to his Hall of Fame résumé.

Marchand scored his 400th career goal when he opened up in the scoring in Boston’s 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The achievement came on the same season he became the franchise’s 27th captain, he was named to the all-centennial team and played in his 1,000th career NHL game.

The 35-year-old downplayed the milestone after Thursday’s win, but in a clip of “Behind the B,” head coach Jim Montgomery and his Boston teammates made sure to give Marchand his praise. Montgomery dubbed the 2011 Stanley Cup champion, “Mr. 400.” And Linus Ullmark handed Marchand the game puck.

Thursday’s win exemplified a team effort for the Bruins as they continue to prepare for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Amid all the individual accolades, Marchand likely downplayed his 400th goal to help the Black and Gold win their seventh Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Boston has five games left in the regular season, and it will look to finish the season strong starting with a Saturday matinee matchup against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.