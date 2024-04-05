Brad Marchand Joins Elite Bruins Company With Milestone Goal

After logging 10 games without a tally, Bruins forward Brad Marchand notched his 400th career goal in Boston’s 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Marchand broke in on Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen after collecting Morgan Geekie’s outlet pass. Carolina defender Brent Burns tried to catch Marchand before he could release the puck, but Marchand was able to get the puck past Anderson for the goal just 2:12 into the first period.

The 35-year-old forward last scored against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 9. While skating toward Boston’s bench after recording the goal, Marchand pretended to toss the proverbial monkey off his back as a sigh of relief following such an extended scoring slump.

400th goal puck > 400th goal celly



Nicely done, @gmoneyslic 😂 pic.twitter.com/AKIOET1CM8 — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2024

The Bruins captain may have joined an elite group of Boston goal scorers, but Marchand isn’t taking the time to reflect on the personal milestone.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not really, I mean, I probably won’t,” Marchand told reporters when asked if he had the chance to think about reaching 400 goals, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think I said this before. I try not to think about things that I’ve done while I’m still playing with much larger goals, and hopefully, there’s still plenty more; so reminisce at the end.”

With his 400th tally, Marchand ranks fifth all-time in franchise history in goals scored, trailing only Bruins legends Johnny Bucyk (545), Phil Esposito (459), Patrice Bergeron (427) and Rick Middleton (402).

“It’s an amazing accomplishment to get 400 goals in this league,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It speaks about longevity. It speaks about your ability to make a tremendous amount of plays over the course of your career.

Story continues below advertisement

“And there’s a guy that has been doubted his whole life and all he keeps doing is putting out any doubt in anyone’s mind how great of a hockey player he is.”

Jeremy Swayman has seen Marchand’s offensive skills over the past two seasons and was thrilled for his captain to reach the milestone.

“Just so happy for him,” Swayman told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s worked so hard and I couldn’t be luckier to be a part of it. Seeing what he does every day on and off the ice, being a true leader. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t have to preach. You do whatever he does and you’re gonna be OK. I’m extremely happy for him and grateful that he’s on our team.”

Marchand’s goal was his 28th of the season. In the 15 years he’s donned the Spoked-B, Marchand has recorded 20-plus goals in every season except two. In the 2009-2010 season, he failed to score a goal in the 20 games he dressed for Boston. The only other time he failed to reach the 20-goal mark was the lockout-shortened 2012-2013 season. Marchand lit the lamp 18 times in 45 games that season.

Story continues below advertisement

With five games remaining in the regular season, Marchand has the opportunity to reach the 30-goal mark for the sixth time in his career. His first opportunity will be on Saturday when Boston hosts the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Marchand has 19 career goals against the Panthers.