Does Stefon Diggs Trade Make AFC East Anyone’s Division To Win?

The Buffalo Bills made a significant move that will impact their future on Wednesday, trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Buffalo is the four-time reigning champion of the AFC East, though there’s talent among their rivals that could spell the end of that run. The Bills reached one AFC Championship Game in four seasons with Diggs catching passes from quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo came close to greatness, yet they never got over the hump to a Super Bowl like other AFC powerhouses in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Buffalo potentially bound for regression, could the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins or New England Patriots overtake the Bills for the AFC East crown in 2024?

There’s talented reasons to argue each of the division’s four teams.

Buffalo

Josh Allen is still in Buffalo, which makes the Bills playoff caliber. In order to stay on schedule, he’ll have to take on responsibility after an offseason full of key departures such as Diggs, wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The Bills still have talent on offense around Allen. James Cook emerged as a capable running back while the tight end duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.

Buffalo is the incumbent and often plays well down the stretch. This upcoming campaign will be the toughest that Allen will face since emerging as one of the best in his position.

Miami

Miami lost the de facto division title game at home against Buffalo in Week 18 last season. A win would have brought Buffalo’s streak to a close and delivered Miami’s first division title in 15 years.

Speed, speed and more speed should keep the Dolphins in the hunt with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert sparking the offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami found life and a new energy through head coach Mike McDaniel and has playmakers around its defense such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If Miami can find a missing level of consistency in December, the Dolphins could just be the team to knock off Buffalo.

New York

The Jets get one more chance in 2024 to finally put it all together, as they intended to a year ago.

Aaron Rodgers returns from his Week 1 Achilles injury to pilot the offense with talented receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. New York has playmakers at every level on defense, headlined by third-year cornerback Sauce Gardner.

There’s tons of talent across the board for the Jets. Robert Saleh could finally get his chance to show his impact as a head coach if the roster can truly stay healthy.

New England

The Patriots have plenty of work to do to get back to contention, let alone for a division title. With that being said, maybe the fresh start can create a surprise opportunity.

Jerod Mayo’s group still needs clarity at the quarterback position. New England’s defense remained competitive down the stretch last season, even without its best two players in Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.

If the Patriots hit a home run with their quarterback, maybe the team can spark the magic of a playoff berth as it did in 2021.