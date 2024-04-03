The Bills’ relationship with star wideout Stefon Diggs seemed to be deteriorating by the season, and things finally came to a breaking point Wednesday.

Buffalo appears to be trading the four-time Pro-Bowler.

The Houston Texans are benefitting the splash move, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, sending a 2025 second-round pick (via Minnesota) to the Bills in exchange for Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Diggs, who hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind over the last few seasons, had always been a reliable target for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He recorded 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns across four seasons in Buffalo but routinely showed his frustration in sideline bursts mostly directed at Allen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bills have moved on from the majority of their core this offseason, including Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White, center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Leonard Floyd, who helped them win four consecutive AFC East titles.

Buffalo will carry more than $30 million in dead money by trading Diggs.

Houston will look to become a happy place for the 30-year-old, as he’ll join an explosive offense that already consists of rookie phenom quarterback C.J. Stroud, young stud wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and a solid offensive line with multiple Pro Bowlers. Diggs is just the second major addition of the offseason, too, as Joe Mixon was acquired via trade last month.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who made his name by serving several roles with the New England Patriots across their dynastic run, also helps out his former team with this move. Houston will remove one of New England’s most successful division rivals and add perhaps the missing piece in its quest for the Lombardi Trophy.