Ex-Bruins Tough Guy Will Graduate From Boston University In May

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins made the tough decision to waive gritty forward A.J. Greer for the purpose of assignment.

While many thought Greer would make his way down to Providence for the start of the AHL season, the Calgary Flames had other ideas.

The Flames plucked Greer from Boston before the 24-hour deadline passed.

Greer has fit in nicely with Calgary. He eclipsed his career-high in goals with six tallies and matched his career-high of 12 points in 58 games for the Flames this season.

The 27-year-old forward is getting set to capture a pretty significant milestone later this spring — he will walk across the stage at Boston University and graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

“It’s more of a general degree and something that encapsulates a little bit of everything but mainly allows you to choose a major after as a post-graduate,” Greer explained, per the Flame’s Ryan Dittrick. “If I wanted to take business, for example, I could do that or take it any direction I really wanted to. It’s given me a path … both now and in the future.”

Greer played 55 games for the Terriers across two seasons from 2014-16 before forgoing a $250,000 scholarship to join the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL.

When COVID hit in March 2020, Greer took a chance and contacted BU about reinstating his enrollment through online courses. The University accepted Greer back into the program, and the Quebec native took one course every semester to complete his degree. Greer explained he took more than 20 classes throughout the hockey season and summer to keep up with the curriculum.

“I’m doing my last class as we speak, and I’m going to walk the stage on May 18 in Boston and be at the BU graduation ceremony,” Greer said. “I’m really proud of myself and the accomplishment, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Greer recorded five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 61 games for the Bruins last season.

Greer became a fan favorite after he recorded his first two Bruins goals in Boston’s home opener against the Arizona Coyotes with a celly that included him kissing the Spoked-B on his chest.