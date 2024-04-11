Ex-Patriots Scout Compares Potential New England Draft Target To NFL Star

Jim Nagy, a former New England Patriots scout and current executive director of the Senior Bowl, views NFL draft prospect Roman Wilson possessing many of the same traits as longtime star receiver.

“He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s sturdy, he plays big on the ball for a little guy,” Nagy told M Live Media’s Aaron McMann in reference to Wilson. “That’s why the Tyler Lockett comparison.”

Nagy was a scout for the Seattle Seahawks when Lockett was drafted in the third-round in the 2015 NFL Draft. Lockett, a three-time All-Pro for his role as a kick returner, has been a steady presence in Seattle’s receiver room. He had four consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus yards and averaged 1,029 yards and 79 catches per season over the last six campaigns.

McMann, a beat reporter of the Michigan football team, thought it was a good comparison of the Wolverines product.

Wilson, who measured in at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, ran a 4.39 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine with a 1.52 10-yard split. For comparisons sake, Lockett ran a 4.40 40-yard dash in 2015. He now measures 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds.

“This is kind of an under-the-radar kid, who has good speed, maybe doesn’t have the size,” McMann told NESN.com, adding that Wilson has “really good” hands and always was a trusted target for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy now is one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

McMann is among those who view Wilson as a Day Two selection.

Wilson compiled 1,707 receiving yards and 107 receptions during his four-year career at Michigan (46 games). Those numbers don’t jump off the page especially since he’s in the same draft as Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers, who recorded 1,640 and 1,569 receiving yards in 2023, respectively. They’re part of the reason Wilson isn’t considered a first-rounder in a deep class.

But McMann believes Wilson’s numbers — similar to the narrative around McCarthy — are reflective of the Wolverines’ offense more so than his skillset.

“Another example of maybe not having the stats because Michigan doesn’t throw the ball a ton,” McMann said. “I think he’ll do something at the NFL level. I think he’ll probably have a lengthy career. He’s a pretty good locker room guy, too. Well-liked. I think he would be a good fit for an NFL franchise.”

Austin Meek, who covers Michigan football for The Athletic, echoed much of McMann’s take. Meek said he views Wilson as a prospect with a high ceiling, again, similar to his college quarterback.

“He came into Michigan with a reputation as kind of just a speed guy, ran a really fast 40 time as a recruit,” Meek told NESN.com. “But as his career went on I think he became a lot more well-rounded and got a lot stronger, made some really tough catches this year in traffic, contested catches. I think he got a lot better at that. So, I think he’s really good.”

The Patriots feel like a feasible landing spot for Wilson given their need at the receiver position and the fact New England picks at the top of the second (No. 34) and third (No. 68) rounds. Wilson, No. 49 on Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects, also fits some of the traits desired by Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.

“I think he could be a good fit (with the Patriots),” McMann said when asked about New England as a landing spot.

With comparisons to star wideouts like Lockett, Green Bay Packers’ Jayden Reed and even Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wilson surely would be a welcomed addition in New England.