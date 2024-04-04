Jackie Bradley Jr. put together a pretty decorated career with the Boston Red Sox, but there’s one thing he likely wants to scratch off his bucket list.

He’s one vested season away from 10 years of MLB service time.

How can he eventually get that season? It starts by proving there’s still something left in the tank, which is exactly what he’ll try to do with the Long Island Ducks.

The Ducks announced Thursday they signed the 33-year-old to a deal that will see him return to baseball after missing the majority of 2023. Bradley was released by the Kansas City Royals in June of 2023, after short stints with the Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays over the previous two seasons.

He was “expected to retire” this offseason, but refuted those rumors and officially returns to baseball this summer.

🚨 PLAYER SIGNING! 🚨



2018 World Series champion and @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award winner Jackie Bradley Jr. is a Long Island Duck!



The 2016 American League All-Star spent 11 seasons in @MLB with the @RedSox, @Brewers, @BlueJays and @Royals.



📰: https://t.co/rtObhjjFbU pic.twitter.com/UfasgpYIop — Long Island Ducks (@LIDucks) April 4, 2024

“Jackie is an exceptional talent with a wealth of experience in the game,” Ducks manager Lew Ford said through a team-provided statement. “We are excited to add his veteran leadership and skillset at the plate and in the field to our roster.”

The Ducks are entering their 24th season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB partner that describes itself as “a player gateway to the major leagues” that has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations.

Bradley, a former All-Star, Gold Glove winner and World Series champion, hopes to be the latest name added to that list.