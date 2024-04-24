James van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch for the Bruins in the first two games of the Maple Leafs series, but that changes for Game 3 on Wednesday.

The veteran forward was on the third line at morning skate replacing Jakub Lauko and van Riemsdyk was placed on the second power-play unit, according to multiple reports. That puts the 34-year-old in line to play against his former team at Scotiabank Arena, and he’s had no problem heading into his first game action with the series tied at one apiece.

“That’s what it’s all about. This time of year, you learn that along the way it’s about the team,” van Riemsdyk told reporters, per the Bruins. “Whatever the team asks of you to do, that’s always gotta be your mindset and approach, especially this time of year. You got to stay at it every day and just take it one day at a time.”

The Bruins forward played 71 games in the regular season and sat out matchups due to load management. However, his mindset about his playing time was appreciated by the team.

“We’ve talked about it a lot of times internally,” Jim Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “Him and (Kevin) Shattenkirk have been great. They’re true pros. Every day, come to work, come to get better. It’s not an easy situation, but he’s been great.”

Montgomery hopes van Riemsdyk can help Boston win puck battles and help finish scoring chances in front of the net for the B’s to take a 2-1 series lead.