Hunter Henry Sheds Light On Decision To Re-Sign With Patriots

Hunter Henry could have tested free agency this offseason as one of the top tight ends available on the market.

But Henry decided against that.

Instead, Henry chose to return to the New England Patriots on a three-year, $27 million deal just days before free agency started. Henry, who was back at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday to participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program, explained why he thought coming back to the Patriots was the best move for him.

“I’m excited for this new start, and to be a part of that is exciting. I have a lot of pride in this organization, too,” Henry told reporters, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “They brought me here three years ago now, and I’m just excited. I think it’s going to be cool to be part of the new era here with (head coach) Jerod (Mayo). Like I said, I always admired him as a coach, as a person, and honestly as a player, too. So I’m excited to hopefully be a part of that change.”

Story continues below advertisement

Henry first came to New England as one of the splashes the Patriots made during their 2021 offseason spending spree. The 29-year-old turned out to be a reliable option, but wasn’t nearly enough to lift up a defunct offense.

Henry saw his production drop each season, even though he did record a team-high six touchdown receptions this past season after only tallying two the year prior.

But he’s looking to turn things around, and help the Patriots do the same with a new regime in place.

“It’s fun to be here. I’m excited,” Henry said. “I love this locker room, love this area, love this fan base, love this organization. And I’ll just keep reiterating I wanted to be a part of this. I didn’t like how last year went — how the last two years have been — and I wanted to be a part of that change.”