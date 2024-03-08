Patriots Rumors: New England Agrees To Deal With Hunter Henry

The New England Patriots reportedly agreed to retain a team captain and a productive pass-catcher.

New England on Friday agreed to a three-year deal with a base value of $27 million and a max value of $30 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport. The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed was the first to report it was a three-year deal.

The reported agreement comes after Dalton Schultz and the Houston Texans agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $36 million and after the Miami Dolphins agreed to a deal with former Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith. New England and Henry were “far apart” on extension due to money, according to MassLive last Sunday.

The veteran’s reported agreed extension marks another internal free agent Jerod Mayo, Eliot Wolf and company retained this week after agreeing to deals with multiple exclusive restricted free agents.

The eight-year tight end played out his three-year, $37.5 million contract where he caught 133 passes for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns.

New England also had plans on retaining Michael Onwenu after giving the transition tag to Kyle Dugger. Kendrick Bourne on Thursday also opened up about his talks with the Patriots about a new contract.

But the Patriots will have secured at least one high-end tight end on the roster when free agency begins and will provide whoever plays quarterback a solid target next season.