BOSTON — The mystery of which Bruins goaltender would get the start in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs has finally been answered.

Jeremy Swayman led the Black and Gold on the ice for warmups, indicating he would get the net for the Bruins in the opening game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In three games against Toronto this season, Swayman is 3-0-0 allowing just four goals on 97 shots for a 1.29 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.