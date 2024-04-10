Red Sox fans will be pleased to know that even in retirement, Manny is still being Manny.

Manny Ramirez was among the nearly 40 members of Boston’s 2004 World Series-winning team that celebrated the 20th anniversary of its legendary championship Tuesday afternoon. Also on hand was former shortstop Orlando Cabrera, who was asked what it was like to catch up with Ramirez.

“I want to be in that head for five minutes,” Cabrera told reporters, per MassLive. “I would love to be in that head to see what those thoughts are doing in there. He comes out with some stuff.”

Cabrera added: “He was telling everybody that they went back to the replay and Dave Roberts was out. He was telling everyone he was out and that there was a conspiracy. I was like ‘Dude, what are you talking about?'”

Trying to understand what Ramirez is thinking often is a fool’s errand. But that unique personality was a big reason why he was beloved by Red Sox fans for seven-plus seasons.

Unfortunately for the Fenway Faithful, honoring the ’04 team was one of the few positive highlights from Boston’s home opener. The Red Sox dropped a 7-1 verdict to the Baltimore Orioles, but they will try to bounce back Wednesday evening.

NESN’s full coverage of the middle game begins at 6 p.m. ET.