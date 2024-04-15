Masters Press Conference Ends Awkwardly After Tiger Woods Note Question

Neal Shipley had quite a weekend at Augusta National.

Not only did the 22-year-old finish as the low amateur in the 2024 Masters. He also played with Tiger Woods during the final round.

And he became a viral sensation, for better or worse.

Shipley’s post-round press conference Sunday ended in rather awkward fashion after a reporter asked him a question regarding a specific exchange he allegedly had with Woods.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw one fairway — a fairway — he wrote something and handed you a note,” the reporter said. “What was that about?”

Shipley, clearly uncomfortable with the question, looked off camera before replying, “No, he didn’t.”

When further pressed on the issue, Shipley added, “No, no. That didn’t happen.”

To watch the strange back-and-forth, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe the reporter’s eyes played tricks on him. Or maybe Woods passed Shipley a note that they’d like to keep confidential.

Either way, it was a weird way to end an unforgettable weekend for Shipley, especially when coupled with the meme-worthy side eye the young golfer dropped while doing a post-tournament interview alongside Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and 2023 winner Jon Rahm in Butler Cabin.