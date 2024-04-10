MLB Rumors: Orioles Promote No. 1 Prospect Amid Series Vs. Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles wasted no time making a much-anticipated promotion after defeating the Boston Red Sox, 7-1, to spoil the home opener at Fenway park on Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore called up 20-year-old infielder Jackson Holiday, who’s ranked as the No. 1 prospect in all of MLB, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Holiday began the season playing every day in Triple-A Norfolk, but will now join the 6-4 big league club.

Son of retired All-Star outfielder Matt Holiday, Jackson was selected with first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by Baltimore. The left-handed-hitting prospect got a chance to showcase himself at spring training and impressed, batting .311/.354/.600 with two home runs and five RBIs in 12 games. From there, the Orioles elected not to give Holiday an Opening Day roster spot, but it didn’t take long for the youngster to receive his long-awaited call.

It's another Jackson Holliday leadoff homer!



Holiday wrapped up 2023 hitting .323/.482/.595 with 12 home runs, 30 doubles and 75 RBIs for the Tide. Picking up right where he left off, Holiday didn’t miss a beat in Norfolk, logging a .342/.490/.605 slash line to start 2024 with a 58.1% hard-hit rate in just 10 games.

Baltimore is booked to play twice more against the Red Sox, giving Holiday a chance to debut at Fenway Park.

The Orioles already have reigning American League Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson patrolling the middle infield at shortstop, however, Holiday did make a handful of starts at second base in Triple-A.

“He’s playing with a ton of energy,” Orioles manager Bradon Hyde said about Holiday during spring training, per MLB.com’s Jake Rill. “I like the defense he’s playing, too, that’s improved. And he’s taking really good at-bats.”

Baltimore has four — Holiday, Samuel Basallo (No. 17), Coby Mayo (No. 28) and Heston Kjerstad (No. 30) — of MLB’s top-30 ranked MLB prospects in its farm system.