If the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this summer, two Boston stars will be challenged to make a quick pivot to an exciting challenge.

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday will be on the men’s basketball team representing the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Tatum and Holiday reportedly will join forces with some of the NBA’s premier talents, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant.

Neither Tatum nor Holiday is a stranger to the Olympic games. The Celtics teammates both were on the 2020 men’s basketball team that won the gold medal in Tokyo.

There might be a chance for Tatum and Holiday to be joined by another Boston star in Paris, too. Team USA reportedly is keeping one roster spot open in the coming months, and Jaylen Brown certainly is worthy of consideration to fill the void if the three-time All-Star is interested. Brown was a finalist for the 2020 team but ultimately did not crack the roster.

Team USA is set to go through training camps and play exhibition games in Las Vegas in July. In a perfect world for Tatum, Holiday and the rest of the Celtics, they will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy the month prior.