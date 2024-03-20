David Pastrnak Skates Away With Unique Bear Suit After Hat Trick

BOSTON — The hats came flying from every direction of TD Garden on Tuesday night when Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak secured his third goal just 4:43 into the third period against the Ottawa Senators.

But it wasn’t just ball caps littering the ice after Pastrnak’s 17th career hat trick, which highlighted Boston’s 6-2 win.

A fan tossed a bear suit from the stands, which turned into a unique keepsake for Pastrnak who made sure to get his hands on it instead of picking out a customary hat.

“I actually looked at (our) trainer and I just looked at him like, ‘Do we want it?'” Pastrnak said. “And he immediately nod his head. I picked it up. It’s definitely an interesting one.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pastrnak added: “I was just going to say that I really wonder how they got it all the way down there. Obviously, credit to the one who threw it there.”

Pastrnak wasn’t the only one who got a souvenir with him recording his second hat trick of the season. He said the fan who threw the bear pelt came to the bench after the game and Pastrnak gave them his stick in appreciation.

The memento also served as the perfect piece of attire for a postgame picture to celebrate Pastnrak’s stellar performance.

“I put it on and took a picture with it,” Pastrnak said with a smile. “It was cozy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pastrnak was pleased with the manner in which he registered his hat track. The two-time All-Star served as a key spark for the Bruins by netting two first-period goals, pushing Boston to its fifth win in its last six games.

Pastrnak opened the scoring when he redirected a shot from defenseman Matt Grzelcyk past Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo, and he scored later in the frame on a breakaway.

His most important goal came less than five minutes into the third period and with the Senators only trailing by one. He collected a loose puck in the slot and unleashed a nifty backhand to beat Korpisalo once again and start an onslaught for the Bruins with them scoring three unanswered goals in the final frame.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s definitely fun when your game is on,” Pastrnak said. “It’s definitely special because it was two backhanders and a high tip. I don’t get many of those. That was an interesting one.”