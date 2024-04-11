O.J. Simpson, one of the world’s most famous figures in the 1990s as he stood trial for murder, died Wednesday.

Simpson’s family announced the news through a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He’d reportedly been battling cancer in recent years, though his health took a turn for the worse and landed him in hospice care within the past few months, according to TMZ.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the Simpson family statement read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson, who first made his name as a running back with USC and later the Buffalo Bills, is one of the more famed Americans in history. He followed up a Hall of Fame football career with one in Hollywood, but eventually stood trial for the double-murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman in 1994.

He was ultimately acquitted. Simpson, though, would spend nearly a decade in prison later on in his life, being arrested, charged and prosecuted on charges stemming from an incident where he broke into a Las Vegas hotel room in an attempt to recover sports memorabilia that he believed had been stolen from him.

Simpson was released in 2017 and spent his remaining years living in Vegas.

He was 76.