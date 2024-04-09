If you worked for the Patriots at all over the last decade, you would have been greeted with one very distinct piece of signage every time you walked into the player entrance at Gillette Stadium.

“When you come here… Do your job… Work hard… Be attentive… Put the team first.”

It’s a sign that hung for the majority of Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England, serving as the first thing players saw when they arrived at One Patriot Place. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who is plenty familiar with the posting, decided to make a change.

It’s gone.

“I don’t know (what happened to it),” Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers said Tuesday, as shared by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “If (‘Do Your Job’ signs are still here), they definitely aren’t in the same spot.”

The Patriots aren’t worried about decorations, though. New England has a noticeably different vibe with Mayo, and that is what has the team’s leadership excited for what is to come.

“Jerod has a lot of energy and his persona and what he brings to a room,” Hunter Henry said, per Kyed. “He kind of lights up a room. … He was a player. He’s been in our seats, literally been where we are and played and then also been a coach too. He’s seen both sides of it. So I think just that from your leader, seeing both sides to it, understanding us a little bit too and what we want. Maybe listening to us is good, too. He’s been exactly where we are, so he knows what we want, knows kind of how things go. Just that player experience is big for us.”

It’ll be different around One Patriots Place this season, that much is for certain. The Patriots are just hoping those differences stretch beyond vibes, and have an impact on their overall success.