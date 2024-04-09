Patriots Reveal New Numbers For Incoming, Returning Players

The Patriots will have a number of players rocking new numbers in 2024, including some guys who’ve been around for a bit.

New England posted a (relatively low-effort, if we’re being honest) video, revealing the numbers to fans. It isn’t all that surprising a list, but Christian Gonzalez (No. 6 to No. 0) and DeMario “Pop” Douglas (No. 81 to No. 3) did make changes from their rookie jersey numbers — each going back to their college threads.

Offseason numbers update 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Dczx9Jt1uY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 9, 2024

Here’s the full list if you’re not interested in watching somebody write on a whiteboard.

Christian Gonzalez: 0

K.J. Osborn: 2

Demario Douglas: 3

Jacoby Brissett: 14

Sione Takitaki: 16

Antonio Gibson: 21

Jaylinn Hawkins: 32

Nick Leverett: 51

Michael Jordan: 74

Chukwuma Okorafor: 77

Austin Hooper: 81

Kawaan Baker: 86

Armon Watts: 94

Brissett — who previously wore No. 7 during his rookie season in New England — will stick with No. 14, which he wore with the Miami Dolphins. It’s not all that exciting a list, though watching a linebacker (Takitaki) run around in No. 16 will be weird.

The Patriots don’t have many great numbers available for rookies, though UNC quarterback Drake Maye (No. 10) would be able to keep his. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (No. 5) might have to fight Jabrill Peppers if he wants to keep his, however.

What do we think, Patriots fans?