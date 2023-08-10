We now know the jersey numbers for members of the 2023 Patriots rookie class.

Well, some of them.

New England’s rookies were given temporary numbers for spring practices and the first two weeks of training camp. The Patriots do it every year, resulting in some pretty awkward visuals, like cornerback Christian Gonzalez wearing No. 50.

But that all changed ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, with New England revealing new numbers for its 12 draft picks and five undrafted rookies. However, some of the numbers almost certainly will change, as they currently are occupied by established veterans on the Patriots roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s the complete list:

CB Christian Gonzalez: No. 19

DE Keion White: No. 99

LB/S Marte Mapu: No. 30

C Jake Andrews: No. 67

K Chad Ryland: No. 38

OL Sidy Sow: No. 61

G Atonio Mafi: No. 68

P Bryce Baringerr: No. 9

WR Kayshon Boutte: No. 80

WR Demario Douglas: No. 81

CB Ameer Speed: No. 28

CB Isaiah Bolden: No. 7

WR/QB Malik Cunningham: No. 16

ST Jourdan Helig: No. 37

TE Johnny Lumpkin: No. 83

WR Thyrick Pitts: No. 13

DT Justus Tavai: No. 94

Again, some of these likely will change. Ryland’s No. 38 currently is worn by running back Rhamondre Stevenson, while Baringer’s No. 9 is occupied by edge rusher Matthew Judon. And the No. 7 assigned to Bolden already is owned by receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Judon’s reaction to the Patriots announcement likely tells you all you need to know about Baringer’s chances of keeping No. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Judon’s reaction to a rookie punter getting his No. 9. pic.twitter.com/x7BMGQ2Pjr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 10, 2023

And then there’s Pitts’ No. 13, which also is worn by cornerback Jack Jones. Pitts has virtually zero chance of earning a roster spot, but Jones’ future in New England also is uncertain.

Gonzalez also is worth watching. He wore No. 0 in college, and NFL players now are able to wear it thanks to a new rule. It’s possible he sees a number change before Week 1, but that’s pure speculation.

Players will wear their new numbers for the first time Thursday night when New England and Houston kick off from Gillette Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.