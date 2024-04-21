Patriots Rumors: New Details On Matthew Slater’s Full-Time Role

Matthew Slater closed the book on his playing career after the 2023 NFL season, but not his time with the Patriots.

Slater, who announced his retirement in February after 16 seasons with New England, stuck around the organization he helped win three Super Bowl championships. Jabrill Peppers revealed the special teams legend’s new role a few weeks ago, though the safety didn’t provide any details beyond calling Slater an “advisor” for the Patriots.

In his latest Sunday notes column, ESPN’s Mike Reiss provided more insight into how Slater pivoted after retirement as well as what’s next for the 38-year-old.

“Slater had other opportunities he could have pursued but elected to stay with the franchise he played for from 2008 to 2023,” Reiss wrote. “One source described his role as a ‘right-hand man’ to first-year head coach (Jerod) Mayo, providing Mayo a sounding board on football and team building, as well as assistance in ‘people development.'”

Slater’s new gig shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. From his interpersonal skills to natural leadership, the Pro Football Hall of Fame hopeful has all of the makings of a coach. It’s also well-documented that owner Robert Kraft highly values institutional knowledge, and few have a better understanding of the Patriots organization than Slater.

It remains to be seen if special teams assistance will be one of Slater’s responsibilities, but that group certainly could use some guidance after a string of poor seasons.