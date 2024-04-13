Payton Pritchard Sets Tone For Celtics Reserves In Reset Win

Concerns swirled throughout the week regarding the Boston Celtics letting up down the stretch after locking up the NBA’s best record and homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.

With two regular season games to go, a boost an energy seemed like the right order for the Celtics. Luckily for them on Friday night, Payton Pritchard stepped up to deliver.

Pritchard turned in a remarkably efficient game, showing out with 31 points and 11 assists on 14-of-22 shooting from the field. Without several starting stars, the Boston guard led the way in a 131-98 win for the Celtics.

“I was really just trying to make the right plays,” Pritchard told Abby Chin after the win, per NBC Sports Boston. “Take what they give me. I got some of my teammates going early. They allowed me to get to my midrange a little bit. Take what the defense gives me. The game’s easy when you make it easy.”

Pritchard turned from seeking a trade before the season to suiting up in every game for the Celtics, evolving in a growing process to the liking of his head coach.

“(He’s) being a complete player from the standpoint of every game is gonna be different,” Joe Mazzulla told reporters Friday night, per NBC Sports Boston. “He affects the game in many different ways. Obviously, having a consistent role for an entire season is really beneficial. This is the first time he’s had that when you know exactly where and when he’s playing and what the potential is.”

Mazzulla continued: “Every night could be different. It could be shooting. It could be ball-handling. It could be defense. It could be rebounding. He really takes pride in game management. End of quarters and start of quarters. Scanning the floor. It’s been really good to watch him play.”

The Celtics close out the regular season on Sunday against the Washington Wizards before the ultimate quest begins in the playoffs.