PWHL Unveils Walter Cup As Its Championship Trophy

The Professional Women’s Hockey League on Thursday unveiled The Walter Cup as its championship trophy.

PWHL’s top prize was created as part of its partnership with Tiffany & Co., and the name was proposed by sports icon and PWHL advisory board member Billie Jean King.

“The Walter Cup is the greatest prize a PWHL team can win and the finest gift the players can give their fans,” King said in a press release. “The Walter Cup marks a monumental milestone in women’s hockey and for all women’s sports. It recognizes the historic commitment by Mark and Kimbra Walter to make this dream come true for the PWHL players of today and tomorrow.”

The IIHF World Women’s Championship at the start of the month means the PWHL regular season is on hold until April 18 when Boston takes on Toronto at Lowell’s Tsongas Center. But as players represent their countries, they’ll know what they’ll be competing for once regular season action resumes.

“It is a tremendous achievement to become the best team in the world’s best women’s hockey league,” Mark Walter said in a press release. “This trophy reflects the level of excellence required to win in the PWHL, and we hope it will inspire championship dreams in young players everywhere.”

The regular season concludes May 5, and the top four teams in the standings will advance to compete in the inaugural PWHL playoffs. The semifinals and the championship final will be determined by best-of-five series.