Playoff Hunt: How PWHL Boston Can Reach Inaugural Postseason

The inaugural regular season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League is nearing its conclusion and the playoffs are in sight.

And while PWHL Boston entered Wednesday on the outside looking in at the postseason picture, Courtney Kessel’s club still very much has a chance of competing for a championship.

The PWHL revealed its initial playoff format late last month. The top four teams in the standings will qualify for the postseason, while the other two franchises will start accumulating draft points once they’re eliminated. Boston currently is fifth in the standings and five points out of fourth place with five games to play.

Unfortunately for Boston, three of its remaining five games will be played on the road. But on the bright side, its toughest remaining test — an April 18 battle against first-place Toronto — will be played at Lowell’s Tsongas Center. Boston is slated to wrap up its first regular season May 4 in a Saturday matinee home game against Montreal.

If Boston does claim the fourth and final playoff spot, its semifinal opponent will be determined by the No. 1 seed. The PWHL team that finished the regular season atop the standings will have the luxury of choosing either the third- or fourth-place club to play in a five-game opening-round set. From there, the championship will be decided in a five-game series as well.

NESN will carry coverage for all of PWHL’s remaining contests, which are scheduled for April 18, April 20, April 24, April 27 and May 4.