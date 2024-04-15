BOSTON — Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill is in concussion protocol while Rafael Devers appears to be just fine after the two collided in left field during the seventh inning of Boston’s 6-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Monday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered the update after the game and said O’Neill, who did not return, received eight stitches for a gash near his left eye.

“We’ll see what happens next,” Cora said. “Hopefully everything is fine.”

Devers, who caught the fly ball for the final out of the seventh inning, stayed in the game. He played both the eighth and ninth innings and did not have to go through concussion protocol, Cora said.

“He says he feels good so we’ll wait and see,” Cora said of Devers.

The play occurred as so many often do, the third baseman retreating and left fielder running on for the catch. Both Cora and Ceddanne Rafaela, who was playing shortstop at the time, said Devers and O’Neill called the ball at the same time.

“In this game, we talk bout communication and all that, but when there’s 35,000 people in there, it’s hard,” Cora said. “It’s two guys trying to make plays and they ran into each other.”

Cora said the Red Sox expect to learn more about O’Neill’s recovery when they return Tuesday. However, Boston’s manager said he does not believe it will prompt another injury-related roster move.

Boston will host Cleveland in the second game of the teams’ four-game series Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.