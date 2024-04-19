Red Sox Announce Death Of 2004 World Series Champion Dave McCarty

The Boston Red Sox announced that 2004 World Series champion Dave McCarty died on Friday from a “cardiac event” at the age of 54, per a team release.

McCarty played in 89 games for the Red Sox in 2004, helping Boston win the franchise’s first World Series title in 86 years.

McCarty was just in Boston last week for a ceremony honoring the life of Tim Wakefield and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2004 championship team for the Red Sox.

McCarty is survived by his wife, Monica, and his children, Reid and Maxine.