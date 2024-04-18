Red Sox Catching Tandem Looking to Stay Hot

Red Sox catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong are looking to continue their excellent starts to the season. The Red Sox catchers rank 3rd among MLB catching batteries with a .324 batting average and are tied for first with 5 homers.

Wong added to his hot start last night with a homer for the second consecutive night. In addition to the offense, he was behind the plate for pitcher Tanner Houck’s complete game shutout.

Wong will look to keep the hot streak going as he serves as the designated hitter in today’s series finale against the Guardians. McGuire, meanwhile, is behind the plate this afternoon.

