BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought some new jewelry with him to Fenway Park on Saturday, and he didn’t mind sharing it.

Cora participated in the Boston 5K just hours before first pitch against the Los Angeles Angels, and his prize for completing it was a yellow and blue medal. He probably didn’t have time to make it home before heading down to Fenway Park, so he brought the bling with him to work, where it became the Red Sox’s latest home run prop.

Triston Casas, kickstarting Boston’s offense, crushed a home run to deep right field in the first inning — returning to the dugout to rock Cora’s prize.

5K medal is now the HR medal! pic.twitter.com/dI0PrRit2P — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2024

It was a relatively surprising reward for Casas, and though he doesn’t know how long it’ll stick around, he’s a fan.

“I don’t know how long that’s gonna stay,” Casas told reporters following the game. “I don’t know if it’s a marathon thing, like for the next two days, or if we’ll keep riding it out, but I’ll at least try to put it on tomorrow.”

If you’re unaware, Casas has a few medals of his own, and made sure to remind people following Boston’s relatively easy win over LA.

“I have four (medals),” Casas said. “I had three Gold medals as an amateur and one Olympic Silver medal, so I’ve had a couple medals, but never a 5k or a marathon medal.

“I’m definitely a better long distance runner than I am short distance. … I can compete for that one.”