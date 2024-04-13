Red Sox Give Initial Details About New 2024 Celebration

The Boston Red Sox brought fun vibes to the 2024 season, introducing a new celebration to the game during a 7-3 road trip on the West Coast.

During the opening series, players such as Trevor Story were hesitant to share the origin or meaning of their new arm-waving actions on the field and on the base paths.

The first weekend series at Fenway Park finally brought the first details the players have shared.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion references a “river monster” from a team poker game on Boston’s team flights, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Specifically, Rafael Devers and Nick Pivetta originally enacted the move, which spread throughout the team.

“The back of the plane card game got it going, so Pivetta and Devers were doing it,” Red Sox infielder Triston Casas told Cotillo. “Someone was like, ‘I’m doing that when I get on first base.'”

The new on-base celebration comes along with several pregame dance circles that have formulated in the Red Sox dugout before taking the field. It’s clear that this Red Sox team has committed to staying loose and creating chemistry.

Boston hopes to restore those vibes after losing four straight games. The Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels again on Saturday afternoon. You can catch the game on NESN.