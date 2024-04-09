BOSTON — The Red Sox on Tuesday announced a roster move that resulted in a starting pitcher being sent to the injured list.

Boston placed right-hander Nick Pivetta on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain. The move is retroactive to April 6.

The Red Sox announced they will fill Pivetta’s roster spot by recalling left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino from Triple-A Worcester.

Pivetta made two impressive starts this season, the most recent on April 3 against the Oakland Athletics. He started the campaign second in the rotation behind only Brayan Bello. Pivetta recorded a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings over those two starts.

Bello will be on the hill in Boston’s home opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.