It was trending this way, but it’s now official for Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy.

The lefty reliever will be sidelined for the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The surgery took place at the Texas Metroplex Institute for Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas. It won’t be a surprise if Murphy misses part of next season as well.

Murphy, who was competing for a spot in the bullpen, was shut down during the middle of spring training and the elbow pain from the 25-year-old had the Red Sox worried from the start. An MRI in the middle of March showed ligament damage, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“(He was going) to be a big part of us,” manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Multiple-inning lefty that can get righties out. He did an amazing job last year getting righties. Velocity was good but the pitchability was great. He was going to be part of this.”

Murphy got off to a strong start with the Red Sox when he made his MLB debut in June of last year. He didn’t allow a run over the first eight innings he pitch and finished by posting a 4.91 ERA over 20 appearances to go along with 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.

Murphy becomes just the latest injury casualty for the Red Sox joining Trevor Story and Lucas Giolito, who also had elbow surgery with an internal brace procedure last month.