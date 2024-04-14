BOSTON — Kenley Jansen recorded a game-winning strikeout against Mike Trout to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

But when speaking to reporters in the Red Sox clubhouse after the series-claiming win, Jansen spoke at length about the poor quality of baseballs he feels the league is distributing.

“I mean, it’s zero excuse at this point. I got to get better. But also, if you play in the cold weather, windy, and you get pearls out there that’s not rubbed well, I don’t know where the ball is going,” Jansen said.

Jansen allowed one hit, one walk and hit the first batter he faced in an eventual save. It marked his fourth save in six games this season, but followed up an outing in which he allowed two walks during an extra-inning loss to Baltimore Orioles on April 11.

“I don’t hit guys. Last time I know, I don’t walk people this much,” Jansen said. “It’s just brutal. For me, yes, probably have to get better — I’ll always be accountable of myself. Got to get better on it. But if you have zero help, your bullpen ball is better rubbed than your game ball, it’s embarrassing.”

Jansen said he kept throwing baseballs out during the ninth inning against the Angels because he couldn’t gain a grip of the baseball.

Jansen said it has been an issue he’s had throughout the season, both on the road and at Fenway Park. The 36-year-old reliever said he spoke with other Red Sox pitchers who have expressed similar things.

“It’s been a while I’ve played in this league and from the beginning of my career until now, it’s getting worse,” Jansen said.

Jansen said he hopes the league will start distributing “better quality” and more “consistent” baseballs.

“I just hope we can get better quality balls. That’s all I’m saying. It’s embarrassing,” Jansen said. “Of course, pitchers can’t use illegal stuff. Great. But, you know, rub the balls well, too. I get it we try to favor hitters more to create offense. We all get it. You got to pitch with a pitch clock. We all get it. But at least give us some good balls, quality balls to throw strikes. That’s all I’m asking.”

Jansen threw 14 of his 25 pitches for strikes Sunday. And he threw his cutter on all but two of those 25 pitches, including all six pitches to Trout.

“I just feel like the league can do better. That’s all I’m saying,” Jansen said. “Just rub the ball well. It sucks. I don’t want to be the guy who continues to throw the ball out. I have a unique pitch, it’s a cutter. And if the ball feels like it’s pearl, I have nothing to grab. The rosin bag, it’s not like it used to be. It’s tough. That’s all I’m saying.”

The Red Sox open their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday morning. The Patriots’ Day clash is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.