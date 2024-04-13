Red Sox Top Prospect Demolishes First Home Run Of 2024

Marcelo Mayer entered the 2024 season needing to show the Boston Red Sox that he could produce across a full, healthy season after shoulder injuries derailed his 2023 campaign.

So far, so good for the Red Sox’s top prospect and MLB’s No. 15 overall prospect.

Facing the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, Mayer kept his hot start rolling with a four-game hitting streak. The Portland Sea Dogs shortstop flexed his power on Friday night, demolishing his first home run of the season over 400 feet to right-center field.

First home run of the season for Red Sox #1 prospect Marcelo Mayer. pic.twitter.com/yBJK9361O9 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) April 13, 2024

Mayer, along with Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel, stands out as the face of the future as the Red Sox sport one of the top farm systems in baseball. With a young core starting to establish themselves in Boston, this trio will be the key to unlock the next true era of contention for the Red Sox upon their eventual arrival. That could likely come with all three having the chance to be in the show by 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox selected Mayer as a high school infielder with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, setting the stage for a total revival of Boston’s prospect pipeline.