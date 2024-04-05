The Boston Red Sox begin the last leg of their 10-game road trip on Friday night when they play the first of three games against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

The Red Sox look to build on their three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics in the home opener for the Angels.

Boston will pitch Kutter Crawford against Los Angeles’ Griffin Canning. Crawford last pitched in the Red Sox’s extra-innings loss to the Seattle Mariners on March 30. The righty struck out seven Mariners and surrendered one run in six innings. Across the mound, Canning will look to bounce back after losing his first start of the season, allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Tyler O’Neill returns to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday’s finale against the A’s. He replaces Wilyer Abreu in right field and will bat fifth.

Here are the starting lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Angels game:

RED SOX (5-2)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Reese McGuire, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

ANGELS (4-2)

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Nolan Schanuel, 1B

Mike Trout, CF

Taylor Ward, LF

Brandon Drury, 2B

Miguel Sanó, DH

Mickey Moniak, RF

Logan O’Hoppe, C

Zach Neto, SS

Griffin Canning, RHP (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

