The Boston Red Sox closed out the three-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 win at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon.

With the victory, Boston moved to 5-2 while Oakland fell to 1-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While neither starter exactly dazzled on Wednesday, Boston’s Nick Pivetta and Oakland’s Ross Stripling offered solid outings in the series finale.

Pivetta did not have his A+ stuff, though he relied on solid defensive plays from Trevor Story and Ceddanne Rafaela to work out of potential trouble. He continued Boston’s strong stretch with the club’s starter pitching at least five innings in every game to start the season.

Stripling allowed just one run on an Enmanuel Valdez sacrifice fly to score Triston Casas. It was his only blemish in seven innings against the Red Sox, in which he allowed eight hits with three strikeouts.

The Red Sox leaned on four relievers to close out the win, sending Boston to Anaheim with four straight victories.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta kept the Athletics off the board over five innings with three strikeouts.

— Rafaela made an outstanding catch in Oakland for the second straight day.

Your regularly scheduled Rafaela outfield excellence. pic.twitter.com/2kX7fbg5iK — NESN (@NESN) April 3, 2024

— Kenley Jansen tied Billy Wagner for sixth place on the all-time saves list with 422.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Red Sox begin a three-game series in Anaheim on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.