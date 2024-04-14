The Red Sox will try to secure their second straight win over the Angels on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Rafael Devers remains out of the lineup for Boston as he deals with a shoulder injury. Bobby Dalbec will play third base and bat fifth, two spots behind Tyler O’Neill. The veteran outfielder returns to the fold after sitting out Saturday’s skid-snapping win.

Brayan Bello is set to take the ball for Boston and will be caught by Connor Wong. Bello is coming off his first loss of the season in which he allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits over 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander will be opposed by southpaw Tyler Anderson, who pitched seven scoreless innings in both of his first two starts of the campaign.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Angels-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (8-7)

Jarren Duran, LF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Connor Wong, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

David Hamilton, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (1-1, 4.11 ERA)

ANGELS (7-7)

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Mike Trout, CF

Taylor Ward, LF

Aaron Hicks, DH

Brandon Drury, 1B

Logan O’Hoppe, C

Jo Adell, RF

Zach Neto, SS

Tyler Anderson, LHP (2-0, 0.00 ERA)