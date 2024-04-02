Red Sox vs. Athletics Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Connor Wong Return

The Red Sox will look to keep things rolling Tuesday, meeting the Athletics in the middle game of their trio from Oakland Coliseum.

Masataka Yoshida isn’t part of the plan, however.

Boston’s riding a two-game winning streak entering the contest, putting together a 9-0 beatdown over Oakland in the series opener Monday. The A’s had more errors (five) than hits (four) in the game, painting the picture of a another potentially disastrous season in the Bay Area.

Bobby Dalbec will return to the lineup and play first base, while Triston Casas will slide into the designated hitter spot to spell Yoshida. Tyler O’Neill will move up a few spots in the order due to that change, batting second and pushing Rafael Devers and Trevor Story each down a spot. Connor Wong will also return, replacing Reese McGuire behind the dish and in the nine hole.

Pablo Reyes will replace Enmanuel Valdez to give the Red Sox a right-handed bat at second base, while Ceddanne Rafaela will remain in center field The Athletics, fresh off seemingly punishing a number of its best players, will counter with left-hander Alex Wood.

It was a rough Opening Day for the 33-year-old, who allowed six runs on seven hits in just 3 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox and A’s are scheduled to take the field at 9:40 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.

BOSTON RED SOX (3-2)

Jarren Duran, LF

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Triston Casas, DH

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Brayan Bello, RHP (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (1-4)

Ryan Noda, 1B

Zack Gelof, 2B

JJ Bleday, CF

J.D. Davis, 3B

Seth Brown, LF

Brent Rooker, DH

Shea Langeliers, C

Lawrence Butler, RF

Nick Allen, SS

Alex Wood, LHP (0-1, 16.20 ERA)