The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 12-2, on Sunday at Angel Stadium to win their second straight series.

The Red Sox improved to 7-3 to wrap up their 10-game road trip while the Angels dropped to 5-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston flipped the script offensively on Los Angeles, collecting more than enough run support necessary for the bullpen to seize the series victory.

Rookie infielder David Hamilton, who was promoted from Triple-A Worcester to help fill the void of Trevor Story’s absence, got the start at shortstop. Instantly, Hamilton pitched in by hitting his first career home run, breaking open a scoreless deadlock with the Angels. The 26-year-old’s memorable moonshot sparked Boston’s three-run rally heading in the third inning.

However, the Red Sox weren’t done playing home run derby underneath the Los Angeles sunshine.

Boston catcher Reese McGuire crushed a three-run round-tripper in the sixth inning to extend the lineup’s second rally of the evening. By then, the Angels proved to be a defeated and lifeless lineup incapable of pushing forth a bid to threaten the Red Sox and their lead.

The Red Sox totaled five extra-base hits to two from the Angels and loaded the bases three times against Los Angeles pitching. Boston heads back to Fenway Park with seven trips to the win column.

STARS OF THE GAME

— McGuire was red-hot in the batter’s box, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs, utilizing every scoring opportunity.

— Hamilton went 2-for-4 at the plate, making his 2024 big league debut on short notice to help provide Boston with some much-needed depth in the middle infield. He provided offensive contribution and defensive stability to ensure the Angels wouldn’t take the series.

— Red Sox starter Tanner Houck registered another solid outing, pitching six scoreless innings while only surrendering four hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out seven Los Angeles batters before handing the contest off to Boston’s bullpen.

WAGER WATCH

ON DECK AT NESN

Following a solid season-opening trip on the West Coast, the Red Sox will return home and will go head-to-head with the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series starting Tuesday afternoon. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, live on NESN.