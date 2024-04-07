Red Sox Rookie Belts First MLB Homer After Short-Notice Call Up

Red Sox rookie infielder David Hamilton was promoted on short notice from Triple-A Worcester to Boston’s big league club, giving the 26-year-old a chance to deliver an impact, which quickly came.

During Boston’s rubber match with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, Hamilton broke open a scoreless deadlock in the third inning by putting the Red Sox ahead, 1-0, with his first-career MLB home run. Hamilton took Angels right-hander Chase Silseth deep during his first at-bat with Boston in 2024.

Hamilton, who played 103 games last season with the WooSox, joined the Red Sox as a depth addition following the injury news of starting shortstop Trevor Story. Although Hamilton’s power wasn’t the primary reason Boston gave him the nod to help hold the fort down in the middle infield, it did come in handy, helping spark a three-run frame at Angel Stadium.

Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neil went back-to-back later in the frame, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 edge over the Angels heading into the bottom of the third inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora envisioned Hamilton pitching in before Boston and Los Angeles took the field.

“I think that the fact that he’s one of the best baserunners in the big leagues. It’s going have an impact, especially in that area of the lineup,” Cora told reporters pregame, per NESN. “I think we’re athletic enough, having (Hamilton) and (Jarren) Duran back-to-back.”

Cora added: “We gotta keep playing good baseball.”

Hamilton batted .247 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs with Worcester in 2023, getting only 15 games of big league experience with the Red Sox.