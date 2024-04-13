The Boston Red Sox started a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 7-0 loss on Friday night at Fenway Park.

With the loss, Boston moves to 7-7 while Los Angeles improves to 7-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Tanner Houck began his season with two excellent starts and did not allow a run through his first 12 innings.

Story continues below advertisement

In his first start at Fenway in 2024, Houck lacked help behind him in a tough outing that totally snowballed. Friday marked the same story for the Red Sox with major defensive struggles. The Angels scored three runs in the first inning on a pair of Boston miscues. From there, Los Angeles never looked back.

Houck could not find his footing this time around, allowing seven runs across 5 2/3 innings in his first blemish of the season for the Red Sox. On that side of the ball, the Red Sox struggled again with three more errors for a team that entered Friday with the second-most errors in baseball. Boston continues to search for consistency one week after Trevor Story suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Angels on the West Coast.

Offensively, Reid Detmers shut down Boston again, sending the home team to a fourth-straight loss after a 7-3 start to 2024.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jarren Duran reached base twice for Boston with a hit and a walk.

Story continues below advertisement

— Taylor Ward hit his fourth homer of the year for the Angels.

— Detmers put together another good start against the Red Sox, tossing 6 1/3 shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue the three-game set with the Angels on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.