The Boston Red Sox began the final series of their 10-game road trip with an 8-6 victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on Friday night.

With the victory, Boston moved to 6-2 while the Angels fell to 4-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston broke out the bats early on Friday night just two days after scoring the game’s only run to close out the series in Oakland against the Athletics.

Tyler O’Neill, Triston Casas and Reese McGuire all homered in the third inning off of Angels starter Griffin Canning. Kutter Crawford did his job on the other side, not allowing a run through four innings.

For a game that started so well for the Red Sox, the game quickly turned into an April nightmare.

Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers each got drilled by pitches on the hand, though they remained in the contest. Trevor Story left the game after a scary shoulder injury while diving for a ball. In the sixth inning, two rough errors loaded the bases, setting up a Logan O’Hoppe grand slam off of Josh Winckowski to tie the game at five.

After trading runs in the sixth, Jarren Duran put the momentum back in Boston’s favor with a solo home run in the eighth inning to retake the lead. Kenley Jansen locked down the win as Boston earned its fifth-straight victory.

STARS OF THE GAME

— O’Neill launched his team-leading third and fourth homers of the season.

Tyler O'Neill extends his hitting streak to 6 games in style. pic.twitter.com/W9nvNEirH5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2024

— Casas found his power on his first homer of the season.

We present to you the first Casas bomb of 2024! pic.twitter.com/ddaQNUcbwQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2024

— Duran earned his first extra-base hit with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning.

New hair color, same swag. pic.twitter.com/zY6jw9HrbZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2024

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Angels continue their series on Saturday night in Anaheim. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.