Trevor Story Leaves Red Sox Game In Agony After Diving Play In Fourth Inning

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story left Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after a jarring diving play in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mike Trout connected on an 83-MPH Kutter Crawford sweeper that was headed for the outfield before Story sprawled out to his right for the diving stop to keep the ball in the infield.

Unfortunately for Story and the Red Sox, the 31-year-old shortstop landed on his left shoulder and immediately began writhing in pain. Story remained on the grass for a few minutes before walking off the field with manager Alex Cora.

Story exited the game with the Red Sox leading 4-0. Pablo Reyes replaced Story at short.

Story continues below advertisement

Trevor Story is coming out of the game after he appeared to injure his shoulder diving for a ball pic.twitter.com/uVyXdtX48r — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 6, 2024

Story underwent elbow right elbow surgery in January 2023, which forced him to miss the first four months of last season.

The two-time All-Star had made a spectacular defensive play on Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe in the bottom of the third inning. Losing Story for any length of time would be a colossal loss for the Red Sox’s defense.