Red Sox Wrap: Boston Suffers Sweep To Orioles With Extra-Inning Loss

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox couldn’t avoid a sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night as they dropped a 9-4 decision in 10 innings at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fell to 7-6 while the Orioles improved to 8-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox walked a tightrope against the Orioles with little room for error. But several missteps in the late innings sunk the Red Sox.

There were two defensive miscues in the top of the eighth inning that allowed the Orioles to jump in front. The bullpen didn’t close things down as it gave up a pair of two-run homers and Isaiah Campbell got roughed up — he surrendered six runs in the 10th. The Red Sox also had to move players out of position, in part due to Reese McGuire getting ejected in the bottom of the ninth inning after striking out.

It could have been a resilient win for the Red Sox as it looked for a minute like they would overcome their mistakes. But it ended up being another deflating loss.

Alex Cora stressed playing better at Fenway to begin the season. But the Red Sox have yet to find the right recipe to create some home cooking.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gunnar Henderson came through in a big situation for the Orioles as the shortstop blasted a two-run home run into the Green Monster seats to begin the top of the 10th inning.

There goes my hero, watch him as he goes. pic.twitter.com/l2xP6Vj8Vg — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 12, 2024

— Connor Wong came up in the clutch for the Red Sox. He belted a pinch-hit solo home run with two outs in the eighth inning to tie the score at the time.

CONNOR WONG SENDS THAT ALL THE WAY OUT! pic.twitter.com/UPoKXXdHzJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 12, 2024

— Colton Cowser was a catalyst for Baltimore’s offense, as he was all series. He belted two home runs, including a three-run shot in the 10th. He finished 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox welcome the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series, which begins Friday night. Boston just took two out of three against the Angels on the West Coast. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.