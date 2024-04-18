BOSTON — In the finale of a four-game series, the Red Sox closed out their homestand with a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

With the loss, Boston moves to 10-10, while Cleveland moves to 13-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston did not have much of an answer for Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco for much of the game. The Red Sox scored in the first inning and did not record another hit until Wilyer Abreu’s fifth-inning double.

Rain began to fall at Fenway in the middle innings and the Red Sox found an opening. With two outs in the sixth inning, Reese McGuire and Ceddanne Rafaela tallied back-to-back singles. Jarren Duran followed with a lined shot to the triangle in right-center, scoring both runners with a stand-up triple. Duran came in moments later when Cade Smith balked on a slippery mound against Triston Casas.

In the ninth inning, the Red Sox could not finish the comeback. Boston dropped three of four to Cleveland.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran’s triple sparked life for the Red Sox in the sixth inning.

You know Jarren's gonna be running. 💨 pic.twitter.com/VTi7eZbMct — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 18, 2024

— Brennan Bernardino continued his strong run as an opener from last season, tossing two scoreless innings to start the game.

— Cleveland’s Andres Gimenez tallied two hits with two RBIs.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox hit the road, beginning with a three-game set in Pittsburgh with the Pirates on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.