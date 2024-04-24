Red Sox Wrap: Guardians Hold Off Boston In Pitchers’ Duel

The Boston Red Sox continued their road trip in Cleveland, starting a three-game series with the Guardians with a 4-1 loss on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

With the loss, Boston falls to 13-11 while Cleveland moves to 17-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Tanner Houck took the ball against the Guardians for the second straight start. Six days after throwing a masterful complete-game shutout, the Red Sox right-hander picked up where he left off.

Story continues below advertisement

Houck relied on plenty of movement on his slider and splitter, rolling through the Guardians’ order once again. Ceddanne Rafaela did his part at shortstop to support Houck defensively with a key double play and keep Boston’s starter in rhythm.

Houck walked three and struck out four Guardians. He exited after six-plus innings of two-run ball in another productive outing, though he left in a tied game when Wilyer Abreu’s seventh-inning home run marked the only run support at the time.

The Red Sox needed the lead back when the Guardians jumped in front upon Houck’s departure, but Cleveland’s bullpen took care of the final six outs for the Guardians to win their fourth win in five matchups against Boston.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Abreu broke through for the game’s first run with his solo shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilyer with a swing & the lead. pic.twitter.com/FBz2TWXqWv — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2024

— Houck pitched well again, tossing six innings with just two runs allowed and four strikeouts.

— Rob Refsnyder tallied three hits after batting over .300 since making his season debut.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Guardians continue the series in Cleveland on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN+.