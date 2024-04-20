Cam Booser made his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at the age of 31. From unthinkable injuries to a comeback through independent leagues, the Boston reliever has a story unlike any other in the sport.

Booser got the call for the ninth inning, striking out five-time All-Star and National League MVP Andrew McCutchen to finish an 8-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It was a pretty surreal moment,” Booser told reporters, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “I tried not to look up and tried to stay in the moment. Afterward, I tried to take it all in. It’s by far the best moment of my career. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

Booser took it all in at PNC Park, letting his emotions free after a remarkable path to making a major-league dream come true with his opportunity with the Red Sox. His Boston peers know just how much the moment meant.

Special and emotional moment for Cam Booser after making his MLB debut ❤️ #RedSox pic.twitter.com/BLQR8cFnIK — NESN (@NESN) April 20, 2024

“You read the story and you know the story,” Alex Cora shared with reporters in Pittsburgh after the win, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “I was hoping that he would get into the game tonight to get that over with. Now, we can use him when we’re supposed to use him. It’s a special day for everybody. We’re very proud of him. There’s a few cool stories in that clubhouse.”

From preserving the win to being doused with ketchup in the clubhouse, Friday night marks an unforgettable moment for the Red Sox reliever.

“Just understanding what a blessing it was to step on the mound tonight,” Booser added.