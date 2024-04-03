Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela isn’t going to be relied upon to carry the offense at any point in the near future, but despite his deficiencies, there’s a clear reason he’s with the big-league club.

He’s key to Boston’s effort at improving defensively.

Rafaela has proven as much just six games into the season, making a spectacular play in Tuesday’s win over the Oakland Athletics that essentially saved the game for the Red Sox.

RAFAELA SAID NO ONE'S SCORING. pic.twitter.com/ehFOXc68Dn — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2024

If Rafaela doesn’t make that play, the best-case scenario is a tie ballgame. The worst case is a loss to the lowly A’s, which is unacceptable for a team looking to outshine expectations. The 23-year-old made the spectacular look routine, however, dropping a pretty sweet line after the fact.

“Pretty good jump. I think that was the main part why I made the catch,” Rafaela told reporters postgame, as seen on NESN. “In my mind, everything that’s in the park I have to catch it… It feels pretty good to help my teammates, help the team. I couldn’t do it on the other side, so I have to do it on the side I’m strongest.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it clear he was looking to carry Rafaela as the every-day center fielder, needing a considerable boost at the spot after his team made an American League-high 102 errors last season. He’s been able to thus far, and continued success in that role should keep the rookie up in Boston for awhile.

In 2023, that’s a play the Red Sox likely don’t make, and a game they likely lose. In 2024, Rafaela’s already making a difference.