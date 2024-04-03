The Boston Red Sox defeated the Oakland Athletics, 5-4, in 11 innings on Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

With a third straight victory, the Red Sox improved to 4-2 while the Athletics dropped to 1-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Fresh off a night where Boston scored nine runs, capitalized on five Oakland errors and received nine shutout innings split between Tanner Houck and Chase Anderson, not much fell in favor of the Red Sox in their follow-up.

Brayan Bello took the mound, but wasn’t as effective as the right-hander proved to be when opening up the season in Seattle. Bello pitched five innings, surrendering four earned runs to the Athletics, which came off a pair of two-run homers, leaving it up to the offense to claw back.

Boston mustered a much-needed, late-game bid in the seventh inning to uplift the pitching staff. Jarren Duran accompanied an inning-opening single with his sixth stolen base of the season, eventually advancing to third base with two outs. Trevor Story came through with an RBI single to end the team’s three-scoreless inning drought and energize a stagnant overall night at the dish from the lineup.

That gave the Red Sox new life, which the offense countered to avoid a 1-1 split after the first two in Oakland. In the top of the 11th, Tyler O’Neil drove in the go-ahead RBI to secure Boston’s lead for good and hand the night off to Josh Winckowski, who shut the door on the Athletics in two innings.

Boston improved to 1-1 in extra-inning contests, and manager Alex Cora’s late-game decisions to play everyone on the bench paid off.

STARS OF THE GAME

— O’Neil played late-game hero, grounding out to third with runners on the corners to plate home the winning run for Boston.

— Story went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs, responsible for providing the Red Sox with two of the lineup’s three extra-base hits.

— Oakland’s JJ Bleday blasted one of the team’s two two-run home runs, going 1-for-3 at the plate for the Athletics.

